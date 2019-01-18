Tim’s Travels : Brentwood Travel hosts 2019 Cruise Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST COUNTY, Mo. - Dreaming of tropical breezes and relaxing days at sea?

West County Center is hosting the 29th Annual Cruise Show with Brentwood Travel Cruise Expo January 18- 20.

Guest will be able to meet experts from 20 Top Cruise Lines and Tour Suppliers for exclusive offers, Macy's gift cards, and free airport parking.

Admission is free, and you'll find amazing pricing, exclusive offers and all the experts in one place. Plus, enter to win a free cruise, courtesy of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

For more information visit www.BrentwoodTravel.com