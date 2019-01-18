× Two charged with murder of bystander during attempted MetroLink station robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two suspects are under arrest for the murder of Craig LeFebvre in August, 2018. Armani McKinley, 20, and Antreion Betts, 19, are now facing felony 2nd-degree murder charges along with armed criminal action, and robbery charges.

Roth “Craig” LeFebvre, the St. Louis County Health Department spokesperson since 2007, was an innocent bystander who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Grand Boulevard MetroLink station in the city of St. Louis. LeFebvre was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

The robbery victim spoke with police and explained that McKinley and a group of others tried to steal his money, bus pass and cell phone. He says that McKinley pointed a gun at him and racked it several times. The victim fired in response to the robbery and unintentionally struck Lefebvre. McKinley was grazed by the bullet.

Court documents state that Bett’s fingerprints were found on a robbery victim’s stolen property. The documents also say that surveillance video backs up the robbery victim’s description of events. Police say the surveillance video shows McKinley passing what appears to be a firearm to another person after the shooting.

The robbery victim pled guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

