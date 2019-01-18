× Two-year-old falls out of car, struck by another vehicle near I-70 in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after falling out of his mother’s vehicle and being struck by another car near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to the Shell gas station at I-70 and Lucas and Hunt shortly after 4:45 p.m. for a report of a person struck.

Officers arrived to see a child had been hit by a car on Jennings Station Road near the interstate. The child’s mother picked the injured 2-year-old up and drove to the gas station to report the incident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the child stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Authorities are attempting to locate witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.