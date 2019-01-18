Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTE: There are multiple outdoor events this weekend and the weather is expected to be snowy and bitter cold. Please check the links below for cancellations and adjustments.

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, January 19-20, 2019

Cardinals Winter Warm Up

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 19-20 (Monday too) Venue: Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: $40.00 (Some autographs cost extra)

The ceremonial kickoff to the 2019 baseball season, Winter Warm-Up is a three-day fan event that gives Cardinals fans a chance to get up-close and personal with their favorite team. In addition to player and alumni autograph sessions, fans can bid on memorabilia at live and silent auctions, meet Fredbird, attend live Q&A sessions with players, broadcasters and team officials, and much more. All proceeds support the team's charitable fund, Cardinals Care.

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/fans/winter-warm-up

*Schlafly Cabin Fever Festival – Rescheduled from last weekend

Date: Saturday, January 19 Venue: Outside of Schlafly Bottleworks, Maplewood, MO

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission: $40.00

Join in an afternoon of big music, big beers and big fun with more than 40 of your favorite styles. This festival is for the true winter warriors, so bundle up and melt away those winter blues! But don’t worry, there’s plenty of bonfires, piping hot comfort foods, and our heated patio.

http://www.schlafly.com/events/cabinfever/#1514320408567-03ab37c8-364b934d-9c3d5c9a-0d53

Eagle Days

Date: Saturday and Sunday, January 19-20

Venue: Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, St. Louis County Missouri & Madison County, Illinois

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Built in 1929, the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge was renovated in 1999 by Trailnet and is one of the nation's longest pedestrian/bicycle bridges. Spotting scopes manned by volunteers are spaced along the center of the bridge to view eagles diving for fish or roosting in the trees along the shoreline. Remember, eagle spotting is an outdoor activity, so be sure and bundle up, as it can get quite chilly on the bridge. There will be a full-size replica of an eagle’s nest is a great photo opportunity. Eagle Days also features Lewis and Clark reenactors who will have a camp set up reminiscent of the 1804–1806 Corps of Discovery Expedition.

https://greatriversgreenway.org/eagledays/

Scout Eagle Day

Date: Saturday, January 19 Venue: National Great Rivers Museum, Alton, IL

Time: 12:00pm to 4:00pm Registration: $5.00

Calling all Scouts! Scouts can meet a LIVE bald eagle, learn about their unique adaptations, and discover the incredible story of their journey back from the brink of extinction. There will also be eagle-themed activities and eagle watching from on top of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam so be sure to dress for the weather! TO REGISTER- call the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979. Programs available for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Siblings are also welcome to participate in the program, with registration.

https://www.mtrf.org/

Loop Ice Carnival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 19-20 Venue: Along Delmar Blvd., UCity Loop

Saturday: 7:00am-11:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-6:00pm Admission: Free

The carnival features live ice carving demonstrations, more than 50 ice sculptures, ice slides and ice games for kids, human snow globes, jugglers, a Ferris wheel, fire performers, stilt walkers, photo opportunities, a Zip Flyte Zipline, and lots more!

http://visittheloop.com/events-in-the-loop/

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, January 19 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 6:00pm Tickets start at $45.00

Vs. Ottawa Senators

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-01-01/CT

St. Louis Ambush Soccer Match

Date: Saturday, January 19 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Time: 7:05pm Tickets: $12.00-$25.00

vs. Utica City FC

https://www.stlambush.com/stats#/team-schedule?team_id=32586

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: The Wolves

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 19-20 Venue: Loretto Hilton Center, Webster University – Studio Theatre

Saturday: 4pm, Sunday 2pm, 7pm Tickets: $46.00-$71.00

Nine teenage girls prepare for battle on a soccer field. As they stretch and warm up together, the teammates’ nonstop banter reveals how a collection of disparate personalities bonds to form a team. http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-wolves

SLSO: Beethoven and Schumann

Date: Saturday, January 19, 2019

Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $34.50-$60.00

Deemed by the Chicago Tribune as playing with a “panache, sensitivity and sizzling virtuosity,” violinist Renaud Capuçon joins the SLSO performing Schumann’s impressive, yet somber Violin Concerto.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue!”

Date: Saturday and Sunday, January 19-20 Venue: Stifel Theatre, Downtown St. Louis

Showtimes: 10:00am and 2:00pm both days Tickets start at $21.00

Come roll with the PAW Patrol as everybody’s favorite heroic pups race to the rescue on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race.

http://www.stifeltheatre.com/events/detail/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-1