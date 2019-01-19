× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 18, 2019

After a snow out last Friday, January 12th, the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show returned on Friday, January 19th.

Segment One featured highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Boys): Howell North at Howell

(Girls): Howell North at Howell

(Boys): McCluer North at Parkway Central

(Girls): Oakville at Parkway Central

(Boys): Lutheran North at Priory

(Boys): Kirkwood at Ladue

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone featured highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Boys): St. Charles West at St. Charles

(Girls): Parkway North at Westminster

East St. Louis star basketball player Terrence Hargrove Jr. was also featured in this segment.