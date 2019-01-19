Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 18, 2019
After a snow out last Friday, January 12th, the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show returned on Friday, January 19th.
(Boys): Howell North at Howell
(Girls): Howell North at Howell
(Boys): McCluer North at Parkway Central
(Girls): Oakville at Parkway Central
(Boys): Lutheran North at Priory
(Boys): Kirkwood at Ladue
(Boys): St. Charles West at St. Charles
(Girls): Parkway North at Westminster
East St. Louis star basketball player Terrence Hargrove Jr. was also featured in this segment.