Billikens Stay Perfect in A-10 Play, Beat St. Joe's, 68-57

The Billikens used a 23-0 run to break open a tight game and beat St. Joe’s 68-57 on Friday night at Chaifetz Arena. Javon Bess and Dion Wiley both scored 20 points each to lead Saint Louis in scoring. After leading by nine at halftime, 34-25, St. Joe’s came out hot in the second half to cut the SLU lead to just one at 36-35. But a 23-0 Billikens scoring run put this game away. Wiley knocked down six three pointers. while Bess added five as the Billikens blew open a tight game.

The win keeps Saint Louis a perfect 5-0 in Atlantic Ten conference play. The Billikens overall record is now 14-4.