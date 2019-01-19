Latest winter storm makes travel on I-55 an I-64 icy and dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest winter storm to hit the Bi-State area has caused some traffic problems on outlying interstates in Illinois and Missouri. Travelers on I-64 near Okawille IL in Washington County faced high winds, blowing snow, ice covered roads and falling temperatures Saturday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police for District 13 told Fox 2 they were responding to numerous accidents, and vehicles sliding off roads. Other ISP Districts in southern Illinois are reporting ice cover roads, while closer to St. Louis ISP report two commercial vehicles were involved in crashes on I-70 due to high winds.

An IDOT in a tweet on Twitter says driving conditions are extremely difficult and dangerous.

A Fox 2 crew experience high winds and extremely icy roads close to Nashville IL, where a number of accidents had occurred Saturday evening.

In Missouri, MoDOT is still advising motorist to stay off roads in southern and southeast Missouri. Conditions are the same as in Illinois with blowing snow, high winds, and icy roads. Numerous accidents occurred on I-55 near Ste. Genevieve. One accident involved 15 vehicles and closed I-55 for several hours as authorities worked to clear cars, and jack-knifed semis.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As of 8 pm, Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported: 1,608 calls for service, 575 stranded motorists, 285 crashes, 43 injuries, and 2 fatalities.

Current weather conditions on IS55 in New Madrid Co. High winds and blowing snow ❄️ are have created dangerous traveling conditions. If you don’t need to go out, don’t. #BuPd #ItsCold pic.twitter.com/2XpQONzDEP — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) January 20, 2019

One lane of southbound I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County is now open. Both lanes are expect to reopen within the next couple hours. pic.twitter.com/29CeqGA90r — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) January 19, 2019

Video of HWY 67 in St. Francois County. You can hear the wind blowing in the video. This strong wind make conditions even more dangerous if you become stranded. Please be prepared if you are traveling this evening. pic.twitter.com/Oh49sKUdze — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) January 19, 2019