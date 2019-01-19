MoDOT asks drivers to stay off roads as rain shifts to snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - MoDOT is planning for the potential transition from rain to snow Saturday morning. Last week's snowstorm snarled traffic for hours.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is keeping a very close eye on road conditions. MoDOT is issuing a warning to drivers and say if you can stay off the roads today and let crews go to work.

The strategy this time around has to deal with preventing slick spots of ice once the rain changes to snow early this morning. More than 200 of MoDOT snow removal trucks equipped with plows, wing plows, salt brine, and chemical spreaders to fight winter weather. Officials are hoping the snow moves out before the temperatures drop below freezing and MoDOT crews will be on the roads all day