× Mother charged after toddler falls to death from moving car

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) _ Police say a St. Louis mother has been charged after her 2-year-old son fell from her moving car and was fatally hit by another vehicle.

St. Louis County Police say 25-year-old Ebony Roby has been charged with first-degree child endangerment and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Police say the incident happened late Friday afternoon, when 2-year-old Elijah Roby fell from his mother’s moving car on Jennings Station Road and was hit by another car.

Witnesses told police that after the boy was hit, Ebony Roby picked him up, put him back in her car and drove to a nearby gas station to call 911.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the boy is cooperating with police.