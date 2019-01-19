Officer involved shooting in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - A St. Clair County sheriff deputy pulled over a car at 18th Street and Ridge in East St. Louis around midnight Saturday.

The deputy asked the man to get out of the car. The man got out of the car and ran from the deputy.

In the video obtained by Fox 2 news, it shows the suspect drop a gun. The suspect then stopped to pick up the gun. The deputy ordered the man not to pick up the gun. The man began to reach for the gun and then the deputy shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.