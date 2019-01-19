× Suspect dies in car accident, following attempted theft at Menards

ST. ANN, MO – The St. Ann Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday afternoon at St. Charles Rock Road and Lynn Town. Officers were responding to the Menards on St. Charles Rock Road Saturday afternoon around 4:15 pm for a report of a theft at the store. Chief Aaron Jimenez tells Fox 2 the loss prevention officer saw a white male and female stealing items and went to confront the pair. They took off for the parking lot where the employee retrieved the merchandise and tried to detain the two suspects.

The male suspect threatened the employee, telling him he had a gun.

The suspects fled the scene heading east on St. Charles Rock Road.

Officers responding to the call spotted the vehicle and turned around to catch up with the suspects’ vehicle. The suspect vehicle crashed less than a minute later at Lynn Town Drive.

The crash involved two vehicles, trapping four persons, 3 in the suspects’ vehicle and 1 in a car being driven by an innocent bystander. All were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The male driver of the suspects’ vehicle later died from his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.