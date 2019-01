Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - Hundreds of local high school students took part in the March for Life Friday in Washington DC. The theme for this year's march was, "Unique From Day One." Organizers with the pro-life group say that their goal is to, "End the human rights abuse of abortion."

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife surprised the crowd by making an appearance. The Pences also played a videotaped message from President Trump in which he vowed to always defend the right to life.