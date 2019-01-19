Women’s march in downtown St. Louis Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The women's march will be happening in downtown St. Louis Saturday despite the weather advisory. More than a thousand people are expected to attend.

The third annual Women's March is scheduled to start at 10am. The march starts Union Station and goes to Tucker and Market. It is part of an international moment formally launched in cities around the globe the day after the inauguration of President Trump in January 2017.

About 1,000 people said they were going to the march on a Facebook event and 2,000 more said they were interested.