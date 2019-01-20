× 2019 Cardinals Winter Warm-Up: Day One

Day one of the 2019 Cardinals Winter Warm-Up featured the new Cardinals at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown St. Louis on Saturday afternoon. Pitcher Andrew Miller and 1st baseman Paul Goldschmidt headlined the Cardinals signing autographs for the fans.

The Cubs Kris Bryant added a spark to Cardinals event with his comments on how boring St. Louis was and how he’d never want to play and live in St. Louis. Bryant made those comments on Friday night on a Chicago TV show. Cardinals captain and catcher Yadier Molina took to Instagram to defend the city he plays in, telling Bryant to respect all of his opponents and the cities they play in.

Here's the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up coverage that aired on KTVI-Fox 2's Sports Final show.