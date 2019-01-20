Cardinals Winter Warm-Up: Day 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The second day of the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up on Sunday featured Cardinals manager Mike Shildt standing behind his catcher Yadier Molina. Yesterday Molina fired back via Instagram at the Cubs Kris Bryant for calling St. Louis a boring city. Shildt pointed out that many great Cardinals continue to make St. Louis their home after retiring from baseball, including Stan Musial, Ozzie Smith, Lou Brock and Jim Edmonds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Also at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate updated the health of Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes and got Kolten Wong's thoughts on not winning the Gold Glove at second base for the 2018 season. Dexter Fowler was also featured. He participated in his first Winter Warm-Up and told Zac he is on board for the 2019 season after having a productive off season meeting with John Mozeliak and Mike Shildt. Fowler suffered through his worst season as a pro in 2018, his second with the Redbirds. Fowler struggled with injuries and poor offensive statistics.

The Cardinals Winter Warm-Up concludes on Monday afternoon at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown St. Louis.