Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Shantana T. Stewart, marketing and communications coordinator of St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley and Shawntelle L. Fisher, founder/CEO of The SoulFisher Ministries join us in the studio to invite viewers to visit St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley to celebrate the birthday and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by signing a gigantic card for him.

Participants will also hear winners of the North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice`s oratorical contest and learn about the inspirational journey of keynote speaker Shawntelle Fisher, STLCC-Florissant Valley alumna and founder/CEO of The SoulFisher Ministries.

2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Reception, 5 p.m.

Program, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley

Terry M. Fischer Theatre,

3400 Pershall Road, St. Louis Mo., 63135

For more information, visit stlcc.edu/fv.