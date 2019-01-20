Local organizations come together to assist furloughed federal employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - As we enter day 30 of the partial government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal employees and contractors are trying to figure out how to provide for their families.

Several local organizations will be putting together emergency boxes for those families in need.

The partial government shutdown prompts Missourians to get food stamps early.

The Department of Social Services says, the supplemental nutrition assistance program will have issued payments. Missouri Social Services director says families will not get additional food stamp benefits in February. He cautioned families to "ration out benefits" because the food stamps will need to last through January and February.

The St. Louis Shutdown Social and Resource Fair for furloughed federal employees is at St. Vincent De Paul Parish Hall, located at 1408 South 10th Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 20th.

Organizations from all over the St. Louis area will provide assistance to furloughed federal employees. There will be a free dinner and Western Satellites will be playing live music. There will also be activities for kids. Families will be able to get food to take home from the St. Louis food bank, diapers and personal care items from Hero's care, prescription assistance from RX Outreach, and more resources are still being added.

If you want to help, you can donate money to help purchase food for dinner or drop off personal care items, household products, and canned/dry good at St. Vincent’s any time after 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 20th.

If you'd like to volunteer, call 314-384-2512.

If you are planning to attend this resource fair, you’ll need a valid ID showing your birth date. Children of all ages are welcome to attend.