St. Louisans come together to honor Dr. King at Justice Sunday ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, MO - Martin Luther King Junior Day is Monday, but many are celebrating this evening in Jennings For Justice Sunday. Faith leaders, community organizers, law-enforcement and politicians got together with members of the community to celebrating with music, prayer and by recognizing honorees for their service.

This year`s Justice Sunday focused on a call to action, hoping to get people more involved in their communities, schools, and politics.

There will be a civic ceremony at the Old Courthouse Monday at 9:30 am for the annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Then a march at 11 am from the Old Courthouse to the interfaith services at Leonard Baptist Church.

The interfaith service will take place at 12:30 at Leonard Baptist Church at 1100 North Compton Avenue.