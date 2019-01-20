× Super Bowl LIII set, Rams vs Patriots

A pair of overtime conference championship games on Sunday has given us a Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots match-up for Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams came from behind to beat the Saints 26-23 in overtime in the NFC Championship game in New Orleans. The game was marred by a missed pass interference call on the Rams. The Saint were driving for the go ahead touchdown when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman ran into Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, a definite pass interference penalty. But the game officials made no penalty call. The Saints had to settle for a go ahead field goal to make it 23-20 New Orleans. The Rams moved the ball downfield and go a 48 yard field goal from former St. Louis Ram Greg Zuerlein to tie the game with 15 seconds remaining in the game to tie the score at 23-23. In overtime, the Rams John Johnson III intercepted Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ deflected pass while under pressure. Zuerlein then kicked a 57 yard field goal to win the game for the Los Angeles Rams.

In the AFC Championship game, it was another overtime thriller between the New England Patriot and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in frozen KC. After the Patriots built a 14-0 lead, the Chiefs finally took their first lead of the game at 21-17 in the fourth quarter when Pat Mahomes threw a 23 yard TD pass to Dameon Williams. The two teams scored back and forth in the fourth quarter until time ran out with the game tied 31-31. The Patriots got the ball first in overtime and scored on their first possession on Rex Burkhead’s two yard touchdown run.

Super Bowl LIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI when the Patriots beat the then St. Louis Rams 20-17 on a last second field goal. This year’s title game will be played on February 3, 2019, 17 years to the day of Super Bowl XXXVI.