Man shot and killed at Orland Square Mall; no one in custody

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting at a mall in Orland Park .

Police responded to the Orland Square Mall Monday around 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired near the food court.

Police said a man with a gun who they describe as black, 6 feet 1 inch, wearing dark clothing and blue jeans, fired shots and the 19-year-old was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Shots fired Orland Square shopping mall in Orland Park. Police on the scene. Heard multiple gunshots around 6:40 pm and spotted mall customers running on the lower level. More to come. pic.twitter.com/fzZzi9N6jx — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

The mall is located in Orland Park, which is about 20 miles south of downtown Chicago.

At 8 p.m. police said they had performed a search of the mall and believed the shooter had left the building. The mall was then evacuated and police searched stores again.

First video from inside Orland Square Mall as police respond to reported shooting. Witness tells me she saw paramedics performing CPR on 1 person. (h/t @tahmanbradley ) @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/nugVoOesvK — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 22, 2019

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Police continue to investigate and said security camera footage should aid in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.