Catholic school in Dogtown likely to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Catholic school in the Dogtown neighborhood will likely close its doors after this school year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. James the Greater school could close because of declining enrollment and a massive budget deficit. There are 73-students enrolled in the current year.

Officials are recommending the school's closure to the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The archdiocese initially decided to close the school in 2016 because of low enrollment but fundraising efforts by parents and Dogtown residents kept St. James open.

The school has been in operation since 1902 on Tamm Avenue.