ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If you're a TSA employee you can get a free meal from members of the band KISS. Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley own the restaurant chain Rock and Brews. They're giving one of two meals free of charge to TSA workers during the government shutdown. You can choose either a pulled pork sandwich or a strawberry fields salad.

There is a Rock and Brews located in the Chesterfield Commons.