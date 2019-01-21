× Man shot by police in East St. Louis facing charges and recovering at the hospital

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 42-year-old man was shot by police in East St. Louis during a traffic stop late Friday night. Demetrius Ward is now recovering at a St. Louis hospital and is charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says he was carrying a 9mm Taurus Pistol during the traffic stop. He has a prior armed robbery conviction from 2005.

A St. Clair County Deputy pulled over a vehicle Demetrius Ward was driving at around midnight at a parking lot near the intersection of 18th and Ridge Streets. There are not a lot of details about what happened during the traffic stop. Ward was shot by a deputy during the incident. He was taken to the hospital to be placed in surgery.

Illinois State Police have been called in to handle the investigation. Their results will be presented the St. Clair County State’s Attorney for review.

Ward remains in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital. He will be taken back to St. Clair County when released.