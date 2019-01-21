New community outreach center opens in north St. Louis to provide job training, resources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Better Family Life are partnering to open the first ever Save Our Sons Better Family Life Community Outreach Center in north St. Louis.

The facility is located in The Shops at Roberts Village at 1330 Aubert.

The partnership aims to curtail crime the “Hayden Rectangle,” an area St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden has identified as having some of the highest-crime neighborhoods, including Wells-Goodfellow, Walnut Park East and West, and Penrose.

The community center will help people enter the workforce by providing job resources, education and training skills, and making the allure of crime less appealing.

Save Our Sons has helped more than 500 men find jobs since it was first founded in Ferguson in 2015.