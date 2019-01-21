× Plan your next adventure with the ‘AirBnB of boats’

Dreaming of warm summer days boating on the Lake of the Ozarks? Anything sounds better than the cold, snowy winter that hit St. Louis this past week, but before you do something crazy like go to the Lake Life Expo next month and buy a boat, have you considered renting?

GetMyBoat is a global “AirBnB of boats,” and luckily they have listings in several locations across Missouri. From yachts to jet skis, GetMyBoat can connect you to the perfect rental for your warm-weather adventures. You can even rent houseboats for a unique vacation experience.

“Boat ownership is expensive, and the average boat is used only 8 percent of the year,” said Val Streif, marketing coordinator for GetMyBoat. “We’re aiming to help buyers who want a way to earn on these investments and boating enthusiasts who don’t want to commit to owning.”

Visit getmyboat.com for more information, or search for rentals near you with their mobile app available for iOS and Android.