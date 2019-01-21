× Portion of Page avenue named deadliest street in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Part of page avenue in Wellston has been named the deadliest stretch of road in the St. Louis area.

According to an analysis of federal data, the half-mile stretch of Page between Sutter and RM Moore Avenues had the highest rate of fatal crashes per mile in the area in 2015 and 2016.

Three people died in three separate crashes along that stretch of road during those two years for a density of 5.59 fatal crashes per mile. That also was the second-highest rate across Missouri.