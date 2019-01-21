Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, with events across the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Monday, January 21 is the day that the nation honors the life and work of a great American, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This special day in St. Louis kicked off at 7:00 a.m. with a breakfast sponsored by the Gateway Region YMCA. They presented the human dignity award and the MLK tribute award. The event took place at the office located at 5555 Page Boulevard.

A civic ceremony took place at 9:30 a.m. at the Old Courthouse downtown followed by the Annual Freedom March at 11:30 a.m. It will end with an interfaith service at 12:30 p.m. at the Leonard Missionary Baptist Church located at 1100 North Compton.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will hold their Annual Community Service Day, along with The City of Berkeley beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Union Janitors will also use this day to protest a decline in their wages at the Bank of America Plaza downtown.

The Urban League and Better Family Life will hold their big event at 2:00 p.m. and open a Save Our Sons Community outreach center located in the 1300 block of Aubert. The center`s aim is to address police chief John Hayden's anti-crime initiative.

The health staff at CareSTL canceled their day of service picking up trash and distributing care packages due to cold weather.