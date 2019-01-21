‘Save Our Sons’ program helps men with career training and job coaching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Save Our Sons a program through The Urban Leagues of Greater St. Louis is giving men the job skills for a successful career. There are over 450 men working in self and family supporting careers.

The Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in Ferguson and surrounding North St. Louis County communities find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages.

Director of the Save Our Sons Program, Jamie Dennis joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss the programs keys to success.

•Job Readiness Training

•Job Coaching

•Career Inventory Assessment

•Linkages to Occupational Training

•Employment Opportunities