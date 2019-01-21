Semi truck fire closes eastbound I-70 near Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A semi-truck accident on eastbound I-70 at Wentzville Parkway has closed the highway. Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the accident. There are several fire trucks on the scene. The extent of injuries in this accident is not known at this time.

Traffic is backed up in the area. MoDOT expects to clear the accident at around 8:45am. Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

