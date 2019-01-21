Song of the Day – St. Louis Auto Show

It’s time to start your engines and gear up for the future at the 2019 St. Louis Auto Show — now featuring the STL Motorcycle Show. Coming to the America’s Center and the Dome from January 24-27!

Two shows for the price of one! Whether you consider yourself a car or motorcycle enthusiast or not, this event has something for everyone — including children. As the largest automobile event in the St. Louis area, the Saint Louis Auto Show features more than 500 new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs from over 25 manufacturers all under one roof — not to mention motorcycles now. The 2019 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world’s most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase. At the America’s Center and the Dome from Thursday, January 24 through Sunday, January 27, 2019.

