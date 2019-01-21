St. Louis County police vehicle hit while working accident

SOUT ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County police officer was injured Monday morning when his patrol vehicle was struck while working a traffic accident.

According to authorities, the officer responded to the scene at the intersection of I-55 northbound at Butler Hill when his patrol car was struck after a vehicle spun out.

The officer suffered non-life threating injuries and was taken to the hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries is not known at this time.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where the two other vehicles were heavily damaged.