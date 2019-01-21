St. Louis’s oldest sister city organization celebrates annual ‘Winter Ball’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - President of the St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities, Inc. Susanne Evens stopped by the studio to promote the organization's 32nd annual Winter Ball Karneval.

Evens was accompanied by Harrison Billy—who came in full German ceremonial dress—and his crew of Übercool acoustic musicians who will be performing at the event.

The ball celebrates the St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities, Inc.'s 59th anniversary, and it will bring together members, guests, patrons and corporate sponsors for a fun-filled evening—in true German fashion.

This year's theme is 'Hollywood Red Carpet,' and guests will enjoy a three course dinner, live music by Übercool, a raffle and a silent auction.

All the proceeds from the event will help to fund the organization's educational grant and scholarship, student and educator exchange, and business internship programs.

The event is black-tie optional, but guests are encouraged to dress like their favorite Hollywood stars.

St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities 32nd annual Winter Ball

Saturday, February 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel

9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63134

Call (314) 609-6734 or visit www.Stl4stuttgart.Com for tickets and information.