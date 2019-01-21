Tim’s Travles – Wildlife Rescue Center celebrates National Squirrel Appreciate Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. - Do you appreciate squirrels? If not, today would be a great day to start.

Tim Ezell is celebrating Squirrel Appreciation Day at the Wildlife Rescue Center.

The Wildlife Rescue Center rehabilitates injured sick and orphaned native wildlife and releases healthy animals to their natural habitat. Through educational outreach, the Center provides environmental awareness, promotes a harmonious relationship with native wildlife, and encourages the community to protect our delicate ecosystems.

If you have found an animal that has obvious injuries or is in immediate peril you are urged to call (636) 394-1880. Do not give any food or water as this can be harmful to the animal.

