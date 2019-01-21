× White Chocolate Caramel Popcorn

ST. LOUS- Have you dreamt about popcorn covered in chocolate? DTM Customized & More joined Kim Hudson in the FOX kitchen for some delicious White Chocolate Caramel Popcorn.

RECIPE: White Chocolate Caramel Popcorn

INGREDIENTS:

1-pkg White Chocolate Jello Pudding Mix

1-pkg Caramel Jello Pudding

1- 8 oz Bag of White or Kettle Corn Popcorn

2- TSP BUTTER

6- Squares Vanilla Flavor Almond Bark

DIRECTIONS:

– Melt butter, Mix Popcorn & Jello together.

– Place in Preheated oven on 300.

– Melt your Almond Bark in Microwave on 1 minute intervals.

– Pour over warm popcorn.

– Mix well.

– Place back in oven for 5-7 minutes.

– Take out of Oven.

– Stir well.

– Place in freezer for 10 – 15 minutes.

– Break popcorn up and place in airtight containers or ziplock bags.

– Refrigerated Popcorn will stay fresh appox 2 weeks or longer.

DTM Customized & More

Popcorn Order & Delivery

Womack’s Style Shop

9416 Lewis-Clark Blvd.

Jennings