White Chocolate Caramel Popcorn
ST. LOUS- Have you dreamt about popcorn covered in chocolate? DTM Customized & More joined Kim Hudson in the FOX kitchen for some delicious White Chocolate Caramel Popcorn.
RECIPE: White Chocolate Caramel Popcorn
INGREDIENTS:
1-pkg White Chocolate Jello Pudding Mix
1-pkg Caramel Jello Pudding
1- 8 oz Bag of White or Kettle Corn Popcorn
2- TSP BUTTER
6- Squares Vanilla Flavor Almond Bark
DIRECTIONS:
– Melt butter, Mix Popcorn & Jello together.
– Place in Preheated oven on 300.
– Melt your Almond Bark in Microwave on 1 minute intervals.
– Pour over warm popcorn.
– Mix well.
– Place back in oven for 5-7 minutes.
– Take out of Oven.
– Stir well.
– Place in freezer for 10 – 15 minutes.
– Break popcorn up and place in airtight containers or ziplock bags.
– Refrigerated Popcorn will stay fresh appox 2 weeks or longer.
DTM Customized & More
Popcorn Order & Delivery
Womack’s Style Shop
9416 Lewis-Clark Blvd.
Jennings