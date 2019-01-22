2019 Bark in the Park Mascot contest now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday, January 22 Bark in the Park is kicking off the countdown to the largest dog festival in the Midwest event with the announcement of their Mascot Contest, which is now open for entries.

The contest includes a competition to find the most purrfect animal in the St. Louis and surrounding area to represent pets. The winning pup will be named the official 2019 Bark in the Park Mascot.

This year`s event will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Cricket Field in Forest Park.

Interested participants can submit their application via email to bark@hsmo.org.