Early morning fire damages north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS – Fire overnight heavily damaged a house in north St. Louis.

The blaze started just after 12:30 a.m. Monday on Ferris Avenue at Goodfellow Boulevard.

Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke in the basement and on the first floor.

FOX2 is told that the house was occupied at the time of the fire.

Police have not released any further information regarding injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.