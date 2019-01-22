Endangered person advisory issued for missing Overland man

OVERLAND, Mo. – The Overland Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a 40-year-old man who went missing last week.

According to a police spokesperson, Joseph Harton was reported missing at 7 a.m. on January 18. He was last seen at the intersection of Fairview and Oak streets.

Police said Harton suffers from schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, depression, and anxiety. It’s unknown if Harton was on his medications when he went missing. If not, Harton has to potential to hallucinate.

Anyone with information on Harton’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911 or the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1221.