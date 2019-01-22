Fairview Heights police searching for missing teenage girl

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Fairview Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old teenage girl. Police say Xaria M. Garling has not been seen since January 18, 2019, after being dropped off at Wyvetter Younge Middle School in East St. Louis.

Garling is an African-American female, 5 foo 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen in a pink coat, pink boots, orange polo shirt, and dark jeans. She is known to visit East St. Louis and St. Clair Mall. Her family last heard from her this past Friday in a phone call from the mall with some friends.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100.