Gateway Arch partners looking for vendors on riverfront

Some of the most visited real estate in St. Louis is looking for vendors. There are ten dedicated spaces being offered for seasonal vendors along the riverfront.

Gateway Arch partners are seeking a variety of vendors ranging from food to beverage, souvenirs, and even rental equipment.

Their goal is to liven up and enhance the riverfront underneath the renovated Arch Grounds.

The spaces will be available from mid-May through mid-August.