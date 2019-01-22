× Grab our apps to watch FOX 2 on Roku, AppleTV and more devices

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Did you cut the cord? Do you watch television through a smart TV or internet connected device? Well, now you can watch FOX 2 News through our new apps.

Watch FOX 2 news on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Just search for FOX 2 in your app store to start watching.

You can see clips from our newscasts, local sports highlights, interviews with celebrities and local newsmakers. Plus, you can see some of our Emmy award-winning franchises like You Paid For It, Contact 2, and the FOX Files.

Direct links to our apps are posted here: