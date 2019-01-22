Home Instead Senior care provides winter safety tips for senior citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When severe winter weather strikes most of us are able to grab supplies and hunker down. Unfortunately, we often forget about our elderly family members and neighbors who may have a hard time doing that.

Winter weather creates additional hazards for seniors and can increase worry for families. These cold temperatures can increase the risk of hypothermia, as well as accidents and falls due to slick conditions.

Amy Lang from Home Instead Senior Care joined FOX 2 to discuss what's important to check on the elderly during the winter. She provided tips related to staying warm, preventing falls and building a reliable network.