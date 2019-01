Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - "Whatz It Feel Like" is a new online, digital interactive facebook forum which tackles life, the good, the bad and the tragic. This movement deals with issues like depression, addiction, anxiety and infertility, retirement, online dating, and motherhood.

Laura Susic joined FOX 2 in the Morning to talk about the site and why did she decide to create this Facebook series.

Check out interview videos here: