Man charged in Gravois Park murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 29-year-old man for a murder that took place in Gravois Park last summer.

According to Michelle Woodling, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder occurred at 5:35 p.m. on July 23, near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Chippewa Street.

Police found the victim, identified as 32-year-old Damon Smith, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a lengthy investigation, police apprehended Martin Redmond for Smith’s killing.

Redmond was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $1 million, cash-only.