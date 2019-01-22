Missouri attorney general to unveil Safe Cities Initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be making a special announcement Tuesday, January 22 to make St. Louis a safer place for all.

Schmitt believes he has the answer to affect crime in St. Louis` and Missouri for that matter and he`s calling it the Safe Cities Initiative. The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Old Post Office Building at 815 Olive St. in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to the attorney general’s office, “The initiative will aim to cut down on alarming violent crime rates in Missouri’s cities by facilitating unprecedented cooperation between the Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

St. Louis City ended 2018 with 187 homicides and currently, there are about 8 homicides in 2019. St. Louis County, has seen their highest homicide rate with 58 in 2018 and currently, this year reports show police are investigating 3.

These numbers may be alarming for some and that is why the Missouri Attorney General says he wants to change that.