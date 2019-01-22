Mother of 3 reaches out to help family of 2-year-old killed after he fell out a car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, MO - A north county mother of three is collecting donations for six grieving children who are mourning the loss of their baby brother. Police said 25-year-old Ebony Roby, the boy's mother, has been charged with first-degree child endangerment after 2-year-old Elijah Roby fell from her car Friday afternoon and was hit by a car. The boy later died at a hospital.

Victoria Smith said she was driving through the area and noticed the accident last Friday. She said she was heartbroken to learn a 2-year-old lost his life. She said she is collecting clothing, stuffed animals and snacks for the other children. People are able to drop off donations at The Urban League on Jennings Station Road.

According to charging documents, Roby was speeding and did not have the child restrained.

Smith said clothing is needed for the siblings in the following sizes:

9-month-old boy clothing and 24 months size 4 diapers

3-year-old girl clothing (3T-4T clothes & pull-ups)

4-year-old boy clothing -- size regular, not 4T

5-year-old boy clothing wears size 6-7, also needs a school uniform

7-year-old boy clothing, size 7-8, also needs a school uniform

9-year-old girl clothing, 10 regular clothes, and size 10 school uniform shirt, also needs a school uniform

6-year-old girl clothing