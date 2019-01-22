Suspect in Illinois mall shooting is paroled armed robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - The fugitive suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenager at a suburban Chicago mall is a parolee who was released from prison after serving a little over a year for armed robbery.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, 19-year-old Jakharr Williams of University Park has been on parole since his release in June.

Police identified Williams as the suspect after interviewing witnesses to Monday's shooting at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. They say he was an acquaintance of 18-year-old Javon Britten of Richton Park who was shot and killed during an argument at a food court at the mall. Williams fled.

Police say Britten staggered to a nearby clothing store and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn a short time later.

Police say Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell says a bystander suffered a graze wound to the leg. Mitchell calls the shooting an ``isolated incident.''