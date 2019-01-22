× Suspects under arrest after high-speed police chase from south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police were chasing a robbery suspect on St. Louis highways Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is accused of the armed robbery of a tow truck driver in south St. Louis County.

The chase went from Butler Hill northbound on I-55 to downtown St. Louis. Officers eventually lost track of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers caught up with the suspects a short time later on I-55 in Illinois at the 1.3 mile marker. There were two people in the vehicle that officers pulled over.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.