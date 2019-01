Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Is your school producing a play or musical this year and in need of costumes? Perhaps The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis can help.

The costume and props stock of the REP is available to theatres, schools, and film and commercial productions. Your group can rent enough for the whole cast, or just those hard to find pieces.

Rent anything from American Military Uniforms and accessories to Asian and Oriental costumes.

Tim Ezell was live checking out two warehouses full of costumes.