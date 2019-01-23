3 St. Louis World War II veterans honored with French Legion of Honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A special honor Wednesday for some local World War II veterans awarded with France’s highest distinction today. The three men received the French Legion of Honor for their participation in the liberation of France during World War II.

98-year-old Eugene Harmack of St. Louis participated in several campaigns including D-Day Normandy landings.

Glen Harrison, who is also 98, is from O'Fallon Missouri was a prisoner of war and flew 17 missions over France.

95-year-old Alfred Villagran of Chesterfield was a radio operator and gunner who flew 33 missions during the war.

The ceremony was held at the newly renovated Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis.

The men also received proclamations from the city.