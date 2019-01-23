× Ambulance involved in crash on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge

ST. LOUIS – An Abbott Ambulance was involved in a crash Wednesday morning causing the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to close for over an hour.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m., the ambulance was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 and collided with another vehicle, police say.

Witnesses tell FOX2 someone ran from the scene of the accident.

Police have not released any additional information.

